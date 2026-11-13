A Reform UK member of the Welsh Parliament has been banned from speaking in the Senedd over comments he made acknowledging that Britons are on pace to become a minority in their own homeland as a result of mass migration.

Member of the Senedd (MS) for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party Joe Martin has been accused of spreading “discriminatory” and offensive” messages and was banned from speaking in the local home nation Welsh parliament until he apologises for his comments recognising the ethnic displacement of the native populations of Britain.

On Tuesday, Martin took to the floor of the Senedd in Cardiff and asked: “Can I have a statement from your government on the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK? Because the scale of change has been breath-taking. Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years’ time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country.

“That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton and Manchester, and I don’t want it to happen here,” he continued.

“Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved. A nation is not an economic zone, it’s not a hotel, and neither is it a charity… It’s a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it’s replaced altogether.”

This was apparently outside of the bounds of acceptable discourse for an elected official, selected by the Welsh people to represent their interests in their parlaiment, according to Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies of the left-wing Labour and Co-operative Party. Irranca-Davies described the comments as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive” and imposed a speaking ban on the Reform lawmaker until he issues an apology.

In response, Reform UK, the largest opposition party in the Welsh parliament, boycotted most of the proceedings on Wednesday in protest, with party boss Nigel Farage describing the move as “ridiculous and outrageous”.

The leader of Reform in Wales, Helen Jenner, said that the ban was an “infringement on freedom of speech” and that the party would stand with Martin.

For his part, Mr Martin said that he will not apologise for his comments, saying: “My voters sent me to the Senedd to speak on their behalf,” he said.

“I am being blocked from doing so, and now it’s clear that I have fewer rights than the people who elected me. That cannot be the situation in a national parliament.”

When pressed by the BBC on whether he “genuinely believed” that white Britons are being ethnically replaced in the UK, Martin simply replied: “That’s obviously a fact.”

In supplementary remarks given in a guest article for The National Pulse, Martin added:

I shan’t be apologising, because I haven’t said or done anything wrong. I asked a legitimate question to which my constituents and I deserve an answer. Massive demographic upheaval is coming to this country, and I’m worried about what will happen if we don’t address it… this decision [to ban me from speaking] so clearly crosses a line, is so clearly an egregious infringement on free speech, and was so clearly the wrong decision to make, that I have no choice but to speak up. … By silencing me, the presiding officer and government in Wales prove the opposite: they fear what I have to say. The decision needs to be reversed. A Parliament in which I am unable to speak freely is no legitimate Parliament at all. The Senedd will decide its own fate: uphold freedom of speech, or consign itself to tyranny, illegitimacy, and irrelevance.

According to forecasts from the co-founder of the Migration Watch UK think tank, Emeritus Professor of Demography at the University of Oxford David Coleman, white Britons could become a minority in the country by 2066. The think tank noted that the White British population fell in England and Wales from 87.5 per cent in 2001 to 74.4 per cent in 2021.

While much of this demographic transformation of the country has come as a result of the mass migration agendas imposed on the UK by both establishment parties — expressly against the will of the public — the impacts are set to be compounded by the demonstrated fact that migrant women are having more children than native women in Britain.

In comments provided to Breitbart London, Migration Watch UK Chairman Alp Mehmet said: “Britain’s demographic future is an issue of profound public importance. Elected representatives must be able to discuss the pace of change, its consequences and the policies driving it. Silencing that discussion is authoritarian and counterproductive. It breeds distrust and leaves public concerns unanswered. It also leads to the kind of obfuscation and cover-up that resulted in the grooming gang scandal.”