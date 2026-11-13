Watch: Greta Thunberg Bursts out Laughing at Climate Protesters

Swedish professional climate worrier Greta Thunberg has flown into the COP31 meeting in Turkey and since been exposed laughing at her young supporters still marching in the name of saving the world – at least on Fridays.

Thunberg’s reaction came in a previous appearance in the ‘On Tanks into the Climate Crisis: How Activism is Criminalised’ documentary, News24 reports.

The documentary was officially posted to YouTube in late October but Thunberg’s laughing reaction has since gone viral.

The outlet reports Thunberg was told members of her former group, Fridays for Future, were holding a climate protest in Berlin the same day she was filming a documentary.

When told about the protest, Thunberg said, “Is it? Really? They still do that?” before guffawing hysterically.

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As Breitbart News reported, Greta started the Fridays for Future school walkout movement back in 2018 and has since been endlessly applauded for it while also receiving cash rewards.

It existed whereby students are encouraged to skip school every Friday in order to protest climate change.

She banked the one million euro Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity for her “contributions to mitigation and adaptation to climate change” in 2020 for that initiative, promising to share it with suitable charities.

The COP31 conference is being held in the plush Turkish resort city of Antalya in the wake of a year of deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves and floods, and another energy shock caused by the Iran war.

As with the previous COP30, President Donald Trump’s U.S. government has not sent a delegation to the annual U.N.-hosted talkfest.

This is the first climate summit Thunberg has attended since the 2021 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, which were marred by social unrest.