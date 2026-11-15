Five European Union member states have reportedly come to an agreement with the African nation of Rwanda to host a deportation centre to hold illegal migrants outside of EU territory.

According to the AFP, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands are expected to announce this week that they have agreed with Kigali to use a migrant centre in Gashora as the first EU migrant returns hub. German broadcaster NTV noted that the site has been used by Rwanda to hold migrants from Libya since 2019.

The move comes after the European Parliament passed legislation in June permitting the use of third-party countries to detain and deport illegal migrants, rather than allowing them to remain in EU territory during the removal process, as has been the case for decades.

The idea of using Rwanda as a returns hub was first pioneered by the British Conservative government of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson following Brexit. However, because the UK government refused to also leave the European Convention on Human Rights, a technically separate institution from the EU and therefore Britain’s membership was not impacted by Brexit, its associated court, the ECHR, was able to block the scheme in 2022 after issuing an emergency injunction to stop the first plane intended to bring migrants to Rwanda.

Following years of legal wrangling within the British legal system, the Rwanda plan was ultimately scrapped following the 2024 general election, after which then Labour Party PM Sir Keir Starmer used one of his first acts in office to end the scheme, despite having already paid Kigali £290 million.

Rather than removing migrants to third-party countries, the left-wing government has opted instead to open up migrant holding centres in rural areas of Britain, enraging some communities, including one in Oxfordshire that literally voted to secede from the UK over the move.

After the failed attempts in Britain, the idea was picked up by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government successfully negotiated a deal in 2023 to open up a migrant returns hub in Albania. However, this scheme also faced significant legal pushback at both the domestic and EU level.

In April, an Advocate General at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) found that the “Italy-Albania Protocol is compatible with EU legislation on return and asylum procedures, provided that migrants’ rights are fully protected”.

Yet, this opinion is non-binding, meaning that future challenges to Meloni’s Albania plan or potentially the German-led Rwanda plan could likely still be made at the European Court of Justice, which has not issued a final ruling on the matter.

There is also likely room for individual migrants to appeal to the ECJ or the ECHR, with the Advocate General stating that illegals must still be provided with education, health, and legal services, in addition to contact with their families, and ” the right to access a judge and to a prompt judicial review in order to avoid undue detention.”

Nevertheless, advocates for the scheme are hopeful that the prospect of being immediately sent to Rwanda, rather than being put up at taxpayer expense in a European hotel, may deter future illegal migration.

Some have opposed the idea, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who said it would go against “European” values and would block any EU money from being spent on such a project.