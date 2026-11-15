The French government has announced a ban on the sale of fireworks and firework mortars until at least November 27th following another weekend of violent protests across the country.

According to the Interior Ministry, some 404 people were arrested across France on Saturday, including 134 in Paris, during the fifth straight week of nationwide protests in the movement that began as a small-scale protest over school funding, was later co-opted by the far left, and turned into a full-scale revolt. The government estimated that around 106,000 people took part in the demos over the weekend.

Since the protests began, over 2,200 police officers and gendarmes have been injured in confrontations with demonstrators and rioters. Often, officers come under fire from protesters with fireworks and “mortiers d’artifice”, semi-professional pyrotechnic tubes designed to launch fireworks.

However, police are not the only people to have come under such fire, with teachers and other school officials also being injured during demonstrations held by their own students.

In response, the government announced on Sunday that the sale of category F2 and F3 fireworks will be suspended, with category F4 still available only to professional pyrotechnicians.

“These devices are no longer used for celebrations: they are used to injure. The right to demonstrate is guaranteed, but the right to injure does not exist,” a government spokesman said per Le Figaro. “In front of high schools and sometimes inside them, fireworks are launched at head height towards police officers and gendarmes, National Education staff, and the high school students themselves.”

Commenting on the temporary ban, the Mayor of Meaux, Jean-François Copé, told BFMTV that it was an “essential” measure to prevent further injuries to police and school staff, saying “this is starting to get ridiculous”.

However, the centre-right Républicain mayor also called on the government to pass legislation to increase the criminal penalties for using firework mortars at public demonstrations and to limit the ability to sell such products online in France.