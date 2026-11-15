Media Censorship Begins in Serbia After Election Won by Student Movement

Serbia’s media regulators are dictating which outlets citizens can get their news from after the country’s longtime nationalist leader Aleksandar Vučić lost to a student-led movement last month, prompting one of the voices behind a sanctioned publication to bring attention to the censorship with an international appeal.

Dragan J. Vučićević, the founder and editor-in-chief of Belgrade-based newspaper the Informer, spoke out on the Informer TV show Kolegium after that program, along with others, were struck with bans and warnings from Serbia’s Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM) for insulting certain politicians.

While wearing a T-shirt bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump, Vučićević spoke to an audience of the “entire democratic world” last Wednesday to get people in other countries to become aware of this “unprecedented revolutionary terror.”

“You are probably wondering why I am wearing a T-shirt with the image of the American President Donald Trump,” he began. “Because the President of America, Donald Trump, is the biggest and most concrete defender of freedom of speech and freedom of the media in this world today! On this occasion, we appeal to everyone in the democratic world, to President Trump and to all the leaders of the democratic West, not to allow the shutdown of the only opposition, the only free news television in Serbia.”

The Informer‘s television channel, Informer TV, is known throughout Serbia as strongly in favor of Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which fell short in the recent election against the “Student List” — an electoral list supported by younger people that ran candidates for all 250 seats in the parliament, although none were students.

While the newly elected parliament is scheduled to hold its inaugural session later this week, the tides of power appear to have already begun changing.

In its latest rulings, the REM handed Informer TV programs Prve Info and Kolegijum seven-day and 25-day suspensions, respectively. The temporary bans came after the REM received complaints from Serbia’s CRTA (Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability), alleging that Informer TV violated rules on political impartiality.

The 25-day ban on Kolegijum is actually two separate bans, one for 10 days and one for 15. According to the CRTA’s complaint, the longer ban was levied after the program “presented the Student List as violent and fascist, edited footage of Adolf Hitler alongside the University of Belgrade rector Vladan Đokić, and promoted Aleksandar Vučić’s list as a symbol of peace and stability.”

Prve Info was hit with a seven-day ban earlier in November for daring to express a political opinion during the country’s parliamentary elections, in violation of Serbia’s electronic media laws.

The documentary Državnik – Vreme uspona, was also given a five-day advertising ban because the regulators decided it was propaganda.

A formal warning was handed to another Informer TV program called Specijal, which covered a Vučić campaign rally without the required election-program designation.

These bans and warnings were part of a wider set of sanctions against programs that are considered to be pro-Vučić, and an ongoing effort to revoke Informer TV’s broadcasting license.

Continuing to speak out, the Informer’s Vučićević argued that Vučić, Serbia’s former leader, did not take such measures to silence his opposition.

“During the fourteen years of his rule, Aleksandar Vučić did not shut down any television, he did not sue any media, and they published the worst abominations and the most terrible lies,” the editor-in-chief said. “And they have been in power for five days — in fact, they are not in power yet, they have not even formed government bodies, they have not formed a parliamentary majority — and they are already persecuting and would like to ban the media.”

Bringing up the U.S. president again, Vučićević noted that his television station has “always viewed Trump positively,” and has been “attacked by the media of the deep state” because of its support.

“You remember that we were the only television that had a special program live for 20 hours when there was an attempt to assassinate President Trump,” he continued. “That is why we trust in President Trump and in the Republican administration, which is currently the greatest protector of press and media freedom globally.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.