Italy: Woman Charged with Attempted Homicide After Allegedly Attacking Man Who Forgot to do Dishes

A 50-year-old Italian woman was arrested in Rome and charged with attempted homicide after she allegedly attacked her partner with an electric heater for forgetting to wash dirty dishes, local outlets reported over the weekend.

The incident of domestic violence occurred at a residence located in the Italian capital’s Tufello neighborhood, where both the unidentified assailant woman and male victim reside. TG24COM reports that the assailant went into a “blind rage” after the male victim reportedly left dirty dishes in the kitchen sink “for the umpteenth time.”

Per the reports, the 50 year-0ld woman used an electric heater as a blunt weapon to assault the man before wrapping the device’s electric cord around his neck in an attempt to strangle him.

A timely call to emergency services from the neighbors who overheard the commotion and screams led to the arrival of officials of the Italian Carabinieri gendarmerie. According to Italian outlets, the officials entered the residence and found the woman straddling her partner, who was “lying in a pool of blood and nearly unconscious.”

The woman was “immediately mobilized” by the law enforcement agents while she continued to “insult” her partner as the man received attention from emergency medical services personnel.

The injured man was transferred the Umberto I hospital in Rome. Healthcare professionals determined that the man suffered a fracture in his nasal septum, a broken cheekbone, head injuries, and multipe bruises all over his body. The man also suffered injuries in his hands sustained during his attempts to defend himself.

“She started pushing me, and even then I began to worry,” the victim of the assault reportedly affirmed to investigators.

“I told her I’d wash the dishes myself, but she wouldn’t stop. In the end, I lost consciousness,” he continued.

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, the man is expected to remain hospitalized for two months. Given the severity of his facial injuries, the victim will undergo a maxillofacial evaluation to prepare for an upcoming surgery.

The female assailant was taken to a medical facility to “assess her mental and physical condition” before being transferred to the Rebibbia Penitentiary Complex in Rome. According to TGCOM24, it cannot be presently ruled out that the woman “acted under the influence of drugs” when she brutally assaulted the victim.

The Italian public broadcaster Rai explained that the Italian gendarmerie officials utilized the “SCUDO” application during the domestic violence incident. The application is a platform developed by the Italian state police and the Carabiniedi gendarmerie that allows for a rapid response and prevention of domestic and gender-based violence acts in Italy.

The publicly undisclosed identities of the victim and the alleged perpetrator have been reportedly registered and made available to law enforcement though the platform.