Spain’s Pedro Sánchez Vows to Constitutionally ‘Protect’ Abortion if Socialists Win Snap Elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez vowed to modify the nation’s constitution to “protect the right” of abortion should the ruling socialists remain in power after the upcoming snap elections later this month.

The codifying of abortion rights in the Spanish constitution is the first in a series of promises presented by Sánchez, who also vowed to modify the constitution to “protect” public pensions.

Spain is presently on the first days of a whirlwind two-week campaign period ahead of the upcoming November 29 snap elections. On that day, roughly 38.7 million Spanish voters will choose new members of Congress and, therefore, a new government for their nation.

Most polls released over the past days project that the PSOE will not be able to achieve enough seats to form a new government, even if it allies itself with other smaller leftist parties for a coalition goverment, as it was the case in 2023.

On Sunday, Sánchez officially presented the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party’s electoral campaign program in Madrid that, according to the PSOE, contains “concrete proposals to improve people’s lives: more rights, better wages, affordable housing, and stronger public services.”

Speaking to his followers, Sánchez, who has been in office for eight years, claimed that the snap elections will be a “referendum in support of good politics in the face of the right wing’s and far-right’s lack of civility.”

The first of the five main “commitments” in the PSOE’s program presented by Sánchez is to “protect” the right of abortion and elderly pensions.

“We are going to enshrine in the Constitution pension adjustments and women’s right to abortion,” Sánchez stated at the event, per the PSOE.

Modifying the Spanish constitution o “enshrine” the right to abortion has been a recurring promise issued by Prime Minister Sánchez over the past years.

Sánchez has reportedly justified the move on grounds that by doing so, it would prevent the center-right People’s Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party to “jeopardize” it in remarks issued in 2025.

The Spanish newspaper ABC reports that it obtained a copy of the PSOE’s 114-page campaign promise document. In the text, the ruling socialist party claims that Spain needs to “update” its five decades-old constitution to allegedly “better protect the rights of its citizens and “ensure that the gains made cannot be reversed, no matter who is in power.”

Should they remain in power, the PSOE’s new document reads, the socialists aim to codify abortion in the constitution by modifying Article 43, which recognizes the right to health protection of Spaniards. Additionally, the PSOE calls to modify the constitution to ensure that the nation’s questioned public pension system adjusts itself in accordance with Spain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“We socialists propose moving forward with new, agreed-upon reforms that strengthen the social character of the Constitution and expand fundamental rights,” the text read in part. “Therefore, we will promote the reforms necessary to adapt our Constitution to the demands of our time.”

Spain’s abortion legal framework has undergone several modifications ever since the practice was first decriminalized — albeit for specific circumstances and cases — in 1985. The Abortion law was subsequently modified in 2010 during the socialist administration of Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and further liberalized in 2023 during the Sánchez administration.

The PSOE claimed in its campaign program document that it has continued to make “progress on women’s rights and their sexual and reproductive freedom.

“We have reformed the law to guarantee access to abortion for 16- and 17-year-old girls without parental consent, recognize new menstrual and reproductive rights, and punish harassment of women who visit clinics for voluntary termination of pregnancy,” the text read in part.