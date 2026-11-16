Ukraine launched one of its largest drone strikes of the war to date, sending hundreds of drones to Moscow, hitting a key Crimean bridge, and starting fires in or near oil refineries in the west of Russia.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it “intercepted and destroyed” 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Yet even more were launched and several, at least, found their targets, with a strategic rail-road bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia and several oil refineries said to have been hit. Around 2,000 drones may have been launched in all, states The Financial Times.

Russia, for its part, played down the impact of what may have been the largest Ukrainian drone strike yet, saying the number of casualties were small and the bridge only suffered minor damage. Per Russian state media, rail traffic crossing the Crimea Bridge was only delayed, not paused, and road vehicles were only temporarily suspended to allow access for a repair crew.

Excusing those drones that did make it through, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no one could expect any air-defence system to be perfect. He said on Monday morning at a press briefing at the Kremlin: “The system is working, but, of course, unfortunately, no system in the world can guarantee 100% protection of various facilities against such massive strikes. But, nevertheless, the effectiveness is very high. And, of course, we are talking about the heroic work of our air defence personnel, our military.”

While Ukrainian drones were said to have been launched at targets in over a dozen home and occupied regions in the west of the Russian Federation, the lion’s share were apparently sent to the capital, Moscow. Moscow’s mayor said in a statement that 600 Ukrainian drones were targeted at the city, but that “most of them” were destroyed early in their flights by air defence. A minority, 191, were “neutralised” as they got closer to the city.

No major damage to Moscow has been reported.

Ukrainian state media meanwhile claims hits on or near several Russian oil facilities, a crucial part of its ongoing campaign to undermine Moscow’s ability to continue funding the war by preventing it from exporting oil and oil derived product abroad. They stated fires had been started near two oil depots in Azov, Rostov in Western Russia, but that it is presently unclear whether which, or both depots are burning.

Ukraine further claimed a hit on or near a oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, one of Russia’s largest, and a repeated target of Ukrainian drones this year.

Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russia continue to increase in intensity and frequency, underlining Ukraine’s increasingly specialised industrial base and foreign support. As recently as august Russia saying it had shot down 822 Ukrainian drones in one night was recknoned to be Ukraine’s largest strike yet, and that rose in September to over 1,000 drones in a night.

Large waves of even comparatively unsophisticated drones can help overwhelm air defences, with the present arithmetic showing that except where drones can be misdirected by signals interference, drones remain considerably more expensive to reliably shoot down than launch.