Brazil’s socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gave his support to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for the upcoming November 29 snap elections — affirming it is “very important” the fellow leftist PM emerges victorious.

According to Lula, the socialist Prime Minister must win to “defend democracy” in Europe — otherwise, he claimed to Sánchez, “democracy will lose out to the far-right.”

The 81-year-old Brazilian president, who recently became reelected for a fourth term, traveled to Madrid on Monday and met with Sánchez, marking his first official encounter with a head of state since the controversial Brazilian elections. Lula’s trip to Madrid also marked the tail-end of a broader international tour that began last week.

Initially, it was reported that Lula intended to participate alongside Sánchez at a Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) rally in Madrid organized by the UGT, a PSOE-linked trade union.

However, the socialists’ rally was reportedly cancelled after President Lula experienced a new bout of dysphonia that also prompted the cancellation of a planned weekend speech and press remarks at the Philippines on the occasion of Lula’s participation at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

According to Brazilian outlets, Lula’s doctors attributed the dysphonia episode to the lingering effects of 2011’s radiotherapy treatments for Lula’s laryngeal cancer diagnosis, scars left by a 2022 surgery, and “wear and tear” from the presidential campaign. Lula had also reportedly cancelled remarks in Turkey last week on the occasion of the United Nations’ COP31 climate alarmism summit prior to traveling to the Philippines.

Instead of the cancelled rally, and in addition to the official encounter between both heads of state, Sánchez and Lula sat down for a conversation recorded by the Spanish Prime Minister’s team. According to Lula, both heads of state talked about “democracy and the struggle for a peaceful, fairer, and more inclusive world for everyone.” Prime Minister Sánchez published the roughly 33-minute conversation on social media.

During the conversation, Lula claimed that it is “very important” that Sánchez wins the election as he is the “only progressive” head of state in Europe.

“I will maintain relations with whatever government is in power in Spain, because Brazil has official relations with Spain,” Lula said. “But your victory means that you will continue to be the only progressive president in Europe.”

Sánchez, who publicly endorsed Lula in Brazil’s presidential elections, praised the socialist President for emerging victorious in the presidential runoff against conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro — something that, according to the Spanish PM, is a victory “not just for Lula, but a victory for all the people of Brazil.” Bolsonaro, son of conservative former President Jair Bolsonaro escaped Brazil and arrived in Florida just days after the October 25 runoff. One Flávio’s younger brothers, former Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, also resides in the United States after requesting political asylum in 2025.

“But keep in mind that the epic comeback you pulled off in Brazil always leads me to the same conclusion: that when the left believes in victory, despite any negative analyses or polls, in the end, if the left believes in victory, it ends up achieving that victory, and you achieved it in the runoff after the first round,” Sánchez said during the interview.

Presently, most polls in Spain project that the center-right People’s Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party will attain a comfortably majority that will allow them to form a coalition government, ending the PSOE’s eight year-long government under Sánchez. According to the polls’ projections, the PSOE will not be able to form a government majority even if it allies itself with Spain’s smaller leftist parties, leaving the ruling socialists unable to repeat the same tactic that allowed them to remain in power in 2023.

Sánchez has publicly expressed his goal of achieving a “comeback” for the PSOE by rallying around Lula’s victory over Bolsonaro, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections and secure “broad and progressive” majorities at the Spanish congress, emulating the electoral victories attained by the Democratic Party in the U.S.

The Spanish Prime Minister also availed himself of the opportunity to claim that President Donald Trump’s administration does not represent “change” but rather, a “step backwards with regard to past administrations.” Sánchez also criticized Argentina’s Javier Milei and Jair Bolsonaro.

President Lula, for his part published photos of his encounter with Sánchez on his social media.

“This is the mission that unites the progressive movement across all continents. And Sánchez is one of its leading figures, a steadfast partner in the commitment to social justice and sustainable development,” Lula wrote on social media.

“I wish the Spanish people a future of further achievements and a stronger democracy. Spain is central to relations between Europe and Latin America,” he continued.