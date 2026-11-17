The Paris Police have announced a ban on protests or so-called “blockades” outside over a dozen high schools and university campuses in the French capital in a bid to quell the continuing youth violence over supposed dissatisfaction with education funding.

The Paris Police Prefecture said that unauthorised gatherings would be prohibited “within a 100-meter radius” of ten high schools and five universities from Monday, November 16 to Friday, November 20, Le Figaro reported.

Justifying the move, Police Prefect Patrice Faure pointed to “the numerous disturbances and blockades around certain high schools and higher education establishments in Paris and the inner suburbs as part of a social movement of persistent scale and violence.”

The police chief noted that such demonstrations at schools have led to “damage to public property” and “fires”, which critics have said appears counterproductive to the students’ supposed aim of securing more money for educational services.

Meanwhile, Faure also pointed to the “significant violence against members of the educational community as well as clashes with law enforcement,” resulting in 1,548 people being arrested at student-led demos since they began in September in the greater Paris metro area.

The senior law enforcement official said that a majority of the blockades were “carried out by a minority of students” but noted that they had the impact of hindering “the freedom of movement and the fundamental right” to receive education for the majority of peaceful students.

Faure also said that the past two months of demonstrations have resulted in rising “anger of some parents who want an end to these obstacles, which have led to tensions between these parents and mobilised high school students.”

The move came in the wake of eight conservative district mayors in Paris openly calling or help on Friday to “secure the entrances and exits” of high schools with planned blockades.

It also comes as the federal government has enacted a two week ban on the sale of fireworks and firework mortars following their frequent use by rioters against police and school staf, including a teacher, two teaching assistants, and a headmaster at a school in Val-d’Oise earlier this month.

The UNEF student union said that it plans on launching an emergency appeal against the decree from the Paris Police to prohibit demonstrations outside of schools, describing it as a “clear attack on the freedom of movement and the freedom of assembly”.

“The decree defines neither what constitutes a gathering, nor the minimum number of people required, nor the point at which it becomes prohibited,” the student union said in a statement. “In the absence of clear criteria, the interpretation is left to the police forces on the ground. This vagueness opens the door to checks, searches, fines, and mass arrests.”