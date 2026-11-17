The leader of Spain’s anti-mass migration VOX party, Santiago Abascal, on Monday night condemned the ongoing migrant crisis at the Canary Islands as a “planned invasion” and attributed it to the pro-migrant policies of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sánchez branded the Spanish government’s migration policies as an “act of treason” in what local outlets describe as one of Abascal’s harshest anti-migration speeches in the ongoing campaign ahead of the November 29 snap elections.

The Canary Islands is presently in the midst of a new dramatic migrant crisis after a staggering amount of over 11,000 illegal migrants arrived at the islands across some 100 boats the first half of November — with at least 2,200 of them arriving over the weekend. El Hierro, one of the islands that form the Canaries, stands as the most affected, with an overwhelming majority of the boats docking in the island.

Per El Español, over 9,000 of the migrants arrived in the 12,000-population island — nearly doubling its population over the past days and causing the collapse of its main port.

On Monday, Abascal, and other VOX members travelled to Tenerife, the largest of the Canaries, to hold a rally ahead of the snap election that, according to the party, had a turnout of over 5,000 attendees. During the rally, Abascal compared the developing situation at the Canary Islands with the late July mass migrant invasion of Ceuta — affirming that what is happening in the islands is an “act of invasion” linked to Sánchez’s pro-migrant policies and benefits.

“Don’t let them feed us a load of nonsense. This is a planned invasion, linked to Sánchez’s mass regularization program, the handouts of social benefits to immigrants, and the welcome they’re given by being housed in hotels and provided with food and lodging while Spaniards struggle to make ends meet,” Abascal said, accusing the Spanish government of “treason” for not defending Ceuta or patrolling Spanish territorial waters with the Navy.

Much like he did during an interview last week, Abascal emphasized that six million people moved to Spain over the past five years, causing the collapse of the nation’s already strained housing market, as well as education, social assistance programs, and healthcare infrastructure.

“They don’t belong here. You have to ask permission to come in here,” Abascal emphasized, per the public broadcaster RTVE. “If they don’t want them there, they don’t want them here either.”

The VOX Party leader also reportedly rejected the idea of distributing the illegal migrants to other locations in mainland Spain, stressing that it would signal the “terrifying idea that every time someone arrives we spread them” in the country.

“Some disguise themselves as defenders of the Canary Islands, but all they want is to spread the problem across Spain,” Abascal said.

“What we want is for not a single more canoe to enter the Canary Islands and for them to be sent back to the port they set sail from,” he continued.

Abascal also reiterated VOX’s migration policies call for the immediate repatriation of anyone who illegally enters Spain, the enforcement of existing migration laws and amendments to legislation that needs to be changed, and “make whatever changes are necessary in Europe and in international agreements.

“Anyone who enters Spain illegally will leave Spain and will never be granted legal status,” Abascal proclaimed. “Criminals, thieves, rapists, and murderers will be sent to prisons in their own countries because we don’t want them on our streets or in our prisons.”

Abascal further stated that those that have come to Spain to life off social welfare that Spaniards need but also leave the country, and detailed, “we will help them through a process of remigration—which sounds horrifying to some, but sounds very good to me.”

“First, because those who shouldn’t be here have to leave, and second, because those who should never have left Spain, the young people and those who received an education thanks to the efforts of their families and the public sector, must return,” he said.

“Today, they’re leaving Spain because their salaries aren’t enough to afford housing,” he added. “It’s very simple, it’s common sense.”

The Spanish newspaper El País observed that some of the participants in VOX’s Monday night rally chanted, “Pedro Sanchez, son of a b***h,” a now-recurring slogan espoused against the unpopular Prime Minister across Spain.