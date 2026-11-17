France is running a secret military deployment inside Ukraine, and its existence having been withheld from the national Parliament may be unconstitutional, a report purporting to have revealed its existence states.

French troops have been deployed to Ukraine itself under a secret mission christened Operation Volia, a Ukrainian word meaning resistance or freedom, according to claims by major broadcaster Radio France Internationale (RFI). The report states the troops have been deployed to maintain French-origin military equipment — noting that Ukraine has received French howitzers, missiles, and even a small number of Mirage 2000 fighter jets — and that the force is “light and modular”, comprised of “small forces for short missions”, and commanded by a French General.

French troops deployed to Ukraine are said to be told by their superiors that they are to tell others they are being sent to Poland and that the “highly confidential operation” has operated under the cover of a real French military deployment, Operation Gerfault, a mission to train Ukrainian soldiers at a base in Western Poland.

This shadow mission to Ukraine is said to have lasted several months, having started in the Summer. The French government is reported to have felt unable to deploy civilian technical staff to maintain donated jets and weapons to a warzone and so felt compelled to deploy active service personnel instead.

That this deployment, no matter how small, was authorised in secret and deployed without the knowledge of France’s Parliament may be unconstitutional. Title V of the constitution, which governs the relationship between Parliament and the Government, specifies:

Article 35. A declaration of war shall be authorized by Parliament. The Government shall inform Parliament of its decision to have the armed forces intervene abroad, at the latest three days after the beginning of said intervention… Where the said intervention shall exceed four months, the Government shall submit the extension to Parliament for authorization.

The revelation that a secret military deployment has been running since summer raises the prospect that the executive, led by President Emmanuel Macron, deliberately misled Parliament in contravention of France’s constitution. The LFI report makes clear neither Parliamentarians nor Senators have been officially notified.

French newspaper Le Parisien notes an unnamed government source clarified the basic facts of the LFI report, that the operation is indeed underway and that there are French military personnel deployed in Ukraine. But it appeared to deny risking a provocation with either the Russian Federation or constitutional lawyers by insisting “their mission explicitly excludes any combat operations” and that the deployment “is not a military operation”.

The international community has not been deceived by the French government stating it has no combat troops in Ukraine because “these are not combat troops”, it was claimed.

Russia has generally been swift to respond to, and condemn, any and all European involvement in its invasion of Ukraine, and frequently with dire threats of repercussions. The response to the Operation Volia as it emerged on Monday was comparatively muted, with Kremlin state media noting the report and stating, as a reminder:

Russia has repeatedly declared that any presence of Western militaries in Ukraine is unacceptable. The idea was reiterated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 12 when he said that the presence of any foreign troops on Ukrainian soil was absolutely unacceptable to Moscow as it poses a threat to Russia’s security.

The comments were made last week while President Putin was in conversation with U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Moscow. They in turn came in response to ongoing discussions about a potential future, and publicly acknowledged, de0ployment of a pan-European ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine after a ceasefire.

That the main deployment would wait until after a ceasefire frustrated some, including former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen who last week said that if Europe wanted a place at the bargaining table come negotiating time, it couldn’t ask nicely for one, it has to take it by force, by taking an active hand in the conflict. Despite France’s back-channels insistence that the newly uncovered Operation Volia is purely non-confrontational, a fellow former NATO commander, the one-time Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Philip Breedlove told Fox News that France is making a “strong statement” by secretly deploying troops.

He told the broadcaster: “The timing of what the French are doing and their announcement of what they’re doing is important… A very powerful NATO ally — both politically and militarily — is making a strong statement of support for Ukraine.

“And this is what Mr. Putin needs to see. He needs to look across the line and see that the Western alliances, NATO in this case, are standing up for Ukraine.”

France’s alleged secret deployment isn’t the first time a European state’s military involvement in the Ukraine War has been apparently revealed by mistake. As reported in 2022, a senior British officer appeared to let slip that elite Royal Marines had taken part in “discrete operations” inside Ukraine over and above their usual task of embassy protection.