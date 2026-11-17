Ukraine has destroyed the strategic and highly symbolic Kerch Strait Bridge, built by the Russian Federation after its annexation of Crimea in 2014, in what Kyiv said was a weeks-long operation.

The steel arch of the Kerch Strait road bridge, one of a pair of parallel bridges linking Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian Federation, collapsed into the Sea of Azov following what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said was a strike by a cruise missile.

The Kerch Bridge, which was built by the Russian Federation between 2016 and 2018 at a cost of over $3.5 billion to provide a fast road and rail link to the annexed territory, was personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin. To Ukrainians, the existence of the bridge had taken on a highly symbolic place in the national psyche, given it is so emblematic of Russian occupation of around a fifth of their country.

The Russian government has confirmed the strike and damage, and is advising motorists to avoid the area. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, appeared somewhat deflated as he spoke to journalists on Monday morning about the attack, but nevertheless vowed the government will begin rebuilding the bridge soon.

He said: “There is no doubt whatsoever that the bridge will be restored, and it will be even better than before”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)—the national internal security agency that functions like a paramilitary FBI and claimed responsibility for the strike on the bridge—and said the attack was the pinnacle of a weeks-long operation to take out the bridge. This involved a seven-stage operation to gradually erode Russian air defence in the region, until the Kerch Bridge could be attacked directly with a good probability of success.

Zelensky named the indigenously produced ‘Flamingo’ cruise missile as the attack vector and published footage from its onboard camera in the final moments before it hit the target, praising it for working “flawlessly”.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces gave further details, saying, “The arch and a span of the bridge’s road section collapsed. The road section is out of service, and no vehicle can cross it. The railway section is still standing, but its arch has already been damaged.”

In their statement, the General Staff noted that while the destruction of the bridge is highly symbolic, it also entails a serious strategic headache for the Russian occupation of Crimea, which will now face further logistical issues resupplying its forces there. They said: “The bridge was the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, equipment and personnel were transported to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine… Every hour the bridge remains out of service means that Russian forces in the south receive less of what they need to wage war”.

Other road and rail routes into Crimea exist in the direction of Kherson or Melitopol northwards, but these areas are much more vulnerable to Ukrainian drone attack. Russia could also use ships to supply Crimea, but Ukraine has demonstrated a growing mastery of naval drone warfare. Access for large craft to the Sea of Azov may also be cut off for some time, given the deep channel through the Kerch Strait is now blocked by the fallen bridge.

The bridge cruise missile strike came as part of what may have been Ukraine’s single largest air raid against Russia of the war yet, a new record apparently reached just 24 hours after the previous record was set. Britain’s BBC reported Tuesday morning that the Russian Ministry of Defence said it had shot down or otherwise destroyed around 2,250 Ukrainian drones overnight, compared with 1,336 on Sunday night.

Russian authorities said they had detected 800 drones launched at Moscow, up from 600 the night before.

Russian state media amplified voices on Tuesday decrying the destruction of the bridge, claiming the timing of the attack just before U.S. President Donald Trump meets Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping this week is conspicuous. Kremlin media cited Mikhail Sheremet, a lawmaker representing a part of occupied Crimea in the Russian parliament, the Duma, who said: “The Ukrainian aggressor’s aggressive attacks can be interpreted as yet again spitting on the large-scale peacemaking efforts by the American side, which is trying to stop bloodshed, and the Kiev junta’s open refusal from peaceful dialogue”.

The attack on the Kerch bridge is the second attack on it by Ukrainian forces in two days. It was hit by a drone on Monday — perhaps a probing attack with a low-value munition before committing a more scarce cruise missile — which prompted another Russian politician representing occupied Crimea to speak out. They said, apparently with some confidence: “The Crimean Bridge stood, stands, and will continue to stand, despite the Ukrainian army’s attempts to strike it and the blather of talkative bloggers”.