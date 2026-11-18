President Donald Trump touched down in Shenzen, China, on Wednesday morning and there on the tarmac to greet him personally was President Xi Jinping who profered a warm hug to his U.S. counterpart in an an unprecedented honor.

The pair will now prepare for a high-stakes trilateral summit with Russian communist dictator President Vladimir Putin.

Fellow communist dictator Xi has already urged closer political and military ties between his country and Russia, as he met with Putin in Shenzhen on Wednesday, according to state media per AFP.

According to a readout shared by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Xi said:

[…] the two sides should leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries’ governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties, ensuring that the consensus reached by the two countries’ heads of state is effectively implemented.

Thursday’s historic trilateral meeting comes with China’s condition that the leaders would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations” on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

The AFP report set out also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a U.S.-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Strongman Putin has been shunned by the West since launching Europe’s worst conflict since World War II with his 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that the unprecedented meeting between the three would go ahead, as Breitbart News reported.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning was keen to stress what lay ahead.

“This will be the first ever face-to-face meeting between the Chinese, Russian, and U.S. heads of state,” Mao explained.

“The three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations. The summit is of groundbreaking significance.”