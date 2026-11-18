Italy is moving forward with a new set of rules to completely ban access to social media for minors under the age of 13, local outlets reported.

The Italian public broadcaster RAI reports that the proposed social media ban for minors would be introduced through amendments to a security decree currently in consideration by the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill with the proposed amendments is expected to be presented before the Italian parliament on Wednesday and could become law as early as the end of November, Rai further reported on Wednesday.

The bipartisan proposal is being primary sponsored by Congressman Fabio Rampelli, the Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies, and a member of the ruling center-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The news service ANSA stated that the proposal was finalized with the “decisive contribution” of the Palazzo Chigi, the office of the Italian Prime Minister.

The proposed measures contemplate a complete social media ban for any minor in Italy under the age of 13, while minors between the ages of 13 and 16 may be permitted access such platforms only through an account managed by a parent. Any minor who turns 16 may have the freedom to join a social media platform of their choosing without restrictions.

“Nonprofit online encyclopedias, educational archives, and any content primarily intended for educational purposes and managed by educational institutions or organizations” are reportedly excluded from the age prohibitions, Corriere della Sera explained.

Similarly, “open-source platforms for software development and sharing, provided they do not involve AI, services intended for scientific research, and systems designed and managed by public authorities” are also excluded from the regulations.

Failure to comply with the regulations will reportedly lead to the blocking of any website or platform that stands in violations of the ban’s terms. At press time, the Italian government has not publicly disclosed details on how it intends to enforce the required age checks for the under-13s social media bans.

According to Corriere, Italy’s communications authorities will have a nine-month deadline to draft regulations defining the technical and procedural solutions required.

According to Italian outlets, Italy’s social media ban for minors proposal is “in line” with Brussels’ so-called “E.U. Kids Act,” a yet-to-be passed regulation that, the European Commission claims, allegedly aims to “protect minors online.”

ANSA noted that it was informed that the amendments will be open to input and revision — but stressed that Italian opinion parties “have never been indifferent” on the subject, suggesting that the ban will be implemented.

Furthermore, Italy has reportedly notified the European Commission of the bill’s bipartisan nature to “negotiate with Brussels and obtain approval,” avoiding a halt on such prohibitions, as was the case in Austria last month.

At the time, Brussels urged E.U. member stats to put a 12-month hold on any national laws that may overlap with the social media regulations for minors contemplated in the “E.U. Kids Act.”

“If there’s a decree-law banning social media for children under 13, I’ll be happy, it’s always been a cause I’ve championed,” Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara reportedly affirmed on Tuesday.