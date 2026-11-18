The mayor of New Zealand’s largest city is despairing open, liberal democracy has “had its day” and calls for another form of government to be introduced while lauding China’s brutal one-party Communist dictatorship.

“I was in China at the time [of the general election] and I thought, well, I don’t know what’s going on in New Zealand. Democracy’s had its day. It’s time for something else, really,” Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told local outlet Stuff.

And while being interviewed by state-controlled media in China, the 80-year-old reportedly suggested New Zealand should leave the critical intelligence sharing Five Eyes network by “selling our seat to Japan.”

New Zealand went to the polls this month but the result remains too close to call with negotiations expected to begin soon to form a coalition government, AFP reports.

Asked what his proposed alternative to democracy would be, Brown said he did not want to get involved in ideology while holding warm thoughts for China and its one-party dictatorship.

“What’s working? China’s working. You know, in terms of economic growth and prosperity,” he said.

Beijing currently stands accused of widespread rights violations, including against ethnic minorities, with freedom of expression curtailed and any opposition to its ruling Communist Party stamped out, AFP notes in its report.

Brown’s comments sparked a pointed rebuke from Washington’s ambassador Jared Novelly.

After referring to octogenarian Brown’s age, Novelly then questioned his intelligence.

“I suppose New Zealand government requires a minimum level of intelligence to receive an intelligence briefing; it’s obvious from his statements the mayor hasn’t made the cut,” Novelly said on X.

“The United States and New Zealand didn’t build two successful democracies by deciding that giving people a say was too much trouble.”

He then told state broadcaster RNZ it seemed Brown had been “captured” by China.