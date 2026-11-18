The Philippines’ police asked local prosecutors to charge Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with possession and intent to distribute child sexual abuse material, officials revealed on Wednesday morning.

Cebu province prosecutor Graeme Elmido confirmed to the BBC police filed documents requesting charges against Markle on two counts of intent to distribute Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material (CSAEM), and one count of possession of CSAEM.

Per the Philippines’ GMA News, the complaints against Markle Sr. were filed by the Visayas Field Unit’s Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) on Monday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General Allen Rae Co also confirmed the request for charges against Markle Sr. through a statement, GMA News detailed. The spokesperson reportedly explained that the complaints would undergo evaluation and case build-up.

The 82 year-old father of the Duchess of Sussex faces similar child pornography charges in the United States.

Markle Sr. has rejected the allegations against him.

As Breitbart News reported, Markle Sr. was once again placed under federal custody last week after he was found in violation of the terms of his pre-trial release for allegedly tampering with his court-ordered ankle monitor.

Markle Sr. reportedly resided in the Phillipines for roughly ten months throughout 2025. In October, Philippine police officers conducted an examination of the elderly Markle’s former place of residence in the Asian country and found thousands of child sexual abuse photographs and at least one video in electronic devices allegedly linked to the elderly Markle. Per the BBC, four boxes containing the devices and old video tapes allegedly linked to Markle Sr. were handed over to officers by the Duchess’ half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

According to GMA News, the material found in the devices showed “underage boys and girls of Asian, Latino, and European descent.” The outlet noted that some of the minors in the recovered offensive materials “appeared to be Filipino.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly distanced herself from her father in 2018 — the same year she told the BBC that he was informed of the allegations against Markle Sr. The BBC stated on Wednesday morning that it is understood Meghan broke contact with Markle Jr. last year, and told him that “she and the authorities knew he had abused young girls.”

“She [Meghan] said she hoped it could be understood why she had largely cut off contact from her father and did ‘not allow him to have contact with our children,'” the BBC wrote.