Projections show Britain will be minority-British by the early 2060s if present trends and open borders continue.

On this trajectory, the number of ‘White British’ in Britain could fall 75 per cent in the next 50 years.

But this isn’t inevitable, says a ‘leading demographer’, who points to British people having more children, enacting border control, and even ‘remigration’ as potential changes that could produce new scenarios.

An academic described as ‘the UK’s leading demographer’ has said the British will be a minority in their own country within decades unless they force their government to protect their borders, and that the only real answer to supporting society and economy is for natives to have more children.

Dr Paul Morland of the University of London and St Antony’s College Oxford rebuked an ongoing narrative in UK politics that the English are a cultural group that anyone can join, rather than a distinct nation of people in an interview with British broadsheet newspaper The Daily Telegraph. Warning that British society will cease to exist under the pressure of unintegrated arrivals, and the British people will vanish as they are replaced with the same, the populations expert has said if preventing those outcomes is seen as desirable in any way, Britons will have to consider border control, “Remigration”, and having children of their own.

Speaking to the newspaper, Morland — himself the son of German-Jewish refugees who has witnessed London radically transformed from being a overwhelmingly White British city in his own lifetime — appeared to make a tilt at the present push in Parliament to create new legal ethnic categories in Britain, including “Black English” and “Asian English”. Noting that despite having been born and raised in England himself he couldn’t possibly be English, given both his parents were German, Morland said: “Talk of a mongrel race is complete nonsense… It is reasonable for people to want their descendants to inhabit the country their ancestors inhabited.”

Of his own childhood London neighbourhoods, Morland added: “The area I was born into has become completely unrecognisable… It’s not the place I grew up in, and I regret that.”

While mass migration has had an enormous impact on Britain since 1997, Morland said solving that, as some political parties in Britain wish to do, is only a fraction of the problem. He said native British people must also decide they want to thrive, and replace themselves, if they are to remain a viable nation. Without population replacement, the demographer pointed to possible outcomes including the economy “as we know it” ceasing to exist, with no welfare or pensions, and soaring inflation.

While British governments of decades have become addicted to endless foreign migrants to overcome this, Morland noted that was propping up the economy at the cost of destroying British society and identity. He said: “the numbers must be relatively modest… migrants must come from countries which have some contiguity with us. Otherwise, you will not have a harmonious society but a very fragmented one.”

Ultimately, he reflected: “With the current immigration levels and fertility rate, on reasonable assumptions, white Britons could become a minority in the United Kingdom in the early 2060s. If you want to retain that distinct ethnic group, you have to have your own children”. At present fertility rates, the number of Britons in Britain will fall by 75 per cent in 50 years, he said, because the impact of poor fertility compounds, drawing a comparison with South Korea which would lose 95 per cent of its ethnically Korean population in just three generations at present birth rates.

Morland’s early 2060s prediction for Britons becoming a minority in Britain is not a wild, statistical outlier in the body of demographics literature produced by academics. Others, including Professor David Coleman at Oxford said a decade ago “the White British population would cease to be the majority in the UK by the late 2060s”, and that before the latest migration surges. Professor Matt Goodwin put the date at 2063 in his own research last year.

The latest remarks this week to the Telegraph build on others by Dr Morland this year. Speaking to journalist Steve Edgington last month, the demographer was even more explicit in what appeared to be a implicit call to action. He said:

…we can’t say when the White British will become a minority in Britain, simply because there are factors which we can control which will determine it. The first and most obvious one is the movement in and out of people. If we have mass immigration continuing at the current levels, that’s one scenario. If, as some parties on the right might like, we have Remigration of ethnic minorities, or some within ethnic minorities, that will change things. So how you project the future will depend on migration policy and how you think that will be, and on fertility rates, which I think is talked about too little… big caveats on [the 2060s date]. First caveat, it depends on things that we can control. It’s not built in, it’s not inevitable. Second thing, by the time you get there… you’ll be building in at the younger generations into the future, at that point, the White British being a small and declining share of the total, much smaller than 50-50… you need to have children yourself. If you believe in your people, if you believe you want it to carry on in history, if you care about that. And even to talk about caring raises the hackles of some people. But if you rise above the level of your personal existence, if you think in terms of the nation, if you think in terms of a people and you wish to be part of a continuing chain and not the end of that chain, then you have a responsibility at least to have a couple of kids if you can, to replace yourselves, and to have more if that’s possible. You can’t have a thriving, living people that doesn’t choose to have children.

The respected demographer also, again, spoke in favour of the British and its constituent peoples, including the English, being a real national group which underwent ethnogenesis over a millennia ago. Britain “certainly hasn’t always been an island of immigrants”, he said, stating the idea that the country is a ‘mongrel nation’ couldn’t be further from the truth. Morten went on: “if you take your ‘long time ago’ being 1,000 years-plus, you accept that over 1,000 years ago that various people came and went, but for 1,000 years you’ve had pretty much demographic stability, then you can definitely say the British people are a people… they are not a people of immigrants”.