At least six people were injured during street battles in Romford, England, between rival political groups from Bangladesh.

The incident was taken up by figures like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as evidence of the failures of multiculturalism.

Conflicts apparently native to the subcontinent broke out into the open in a London suburb on Monday evening as rival Bangladeshi political factions engaged in physical combat on the streets of Romford amid a speech by a prominent lawmaker from the South Asian nation.

Authorities said that at least six people were injured on Monday evening after clashes erupted outside of the Mayfair Venue in Romford, where one of the founders of the National Citizen Party, Nahid Islam, was said to have been giving an address.

According to London’s Evening Standard, the violence is believed to have been sparked as members of the rival Awami League — which is banned in Bangladesh over its alleged role in the so-called July Massacre of 2024 — descended on the meeting.

The paper further reported that some involved in the running street battles appeared to have come armed with sticks, while others used bottles, bins and other items to attack their opponents.

In footage shared online, stunned residents were seen staring out their windows at the third world scenes unfolding in their neighbourhood.

The London Ambulance Service said that it dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene in Chadwell Heath at around 10:12 pm, treating six patients on the spot and taking one to a nearby hospital. While the Metropolitan Police were present at an earlier protest, the mob dispersed before they could intervene on Monday evening.

The unrest has been cited by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK as evidence of the failures of the multicultural project imposed upon the country by both Westminster establishment parties through mass migration.

Mr Farage remarked: “We have imported foreign cultures into our communities and now see their disputes play out on our streets. Britain is broken.”

Reform UK’s Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf added: “Bangladeshi men have caused CHAOS on the streets of East London as a result of political disputes in Bangladesh.

“This is what untrammelled, mass immigration from the Tory and Labour parties has delivered for British people. Britain needs Reform.”

Reform MP Andrew Rosindell, who represents the nearby Romford constituency, said that he was “shocked and appalled to hear about the violent disorder” in Chadwell Heath.

“I am pleased the Police acted swiftly to deal with the situation, but this behaviour is absolutely not acceptable on the streets of Britain!”

It is not the first time conflicts from South Asia have made their way onto the streets of Britain. Indeed, the multicultural city of Leicester in central England was plunged into weeks of chaos as mobs of Muslims and Hindus clashed in the wake of a cricket match. The sectarian violence resulted in dozens of arrests and saw a Hindu temple vandalised.