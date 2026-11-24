Britain’s Europhile Prime Minister ploughing on with hooking Britain back up to the EU risks seriously undermining faith in democracy with potentially catastrophic consequences, Nigel Farage has warned.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a ‘reset’ of relations with the European Union last week, signing up Britain to re-integrating with the bloc on a number of fronts. Burnham has insisted doing so required no fresh elections and broke no promises, but Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage spoke on Tuesday to expose what he characterised as falsehoods that threaten to tear apart Britain’s democracy.

Reminding that the Brexit Referendum was the single largest democratic mandate for anything in British political history, Mr Farage stated that if such enormous decisions could simply be disregarded by a new Prime Minister without so much as a general election or even a fresh referendum, it would destroy the faith of the public in the democratic process altogether. He said if this was the direction the country is now going, many would inevitably stars to ask “why bother to vote anyway?”.

Mr Farage said:

Frankly if we’re going back into the European Union why bother to vote anyway? What’s the point? You turn the Palace of Westminster — sell it to the Japanese — turn it into a hotel or something, I mean what’s the point? We’re either governing ourselves in a democracy where the rules are made by people we can hire and fire, or we’re going to surrender it all over again… we’re either a self governing nation or we’re not. And I think however imperfect our democratic system may be, whatever the disappointments that the electorate have, it’s still a damn sight better than the alternative. There’s a worry, and sort of hints earlier about extremism coming into the narrative of politics. If people really think that voting changes nothing, they will resort to other means. Democracy is the safety valve. Rather than setting fire to things, smashing up buildings, or behaving even worse than that, you have a vote, and you accept the result of that… I think it’s that fundamental.

The remarks on the importance of the public having faith in democracy as actually being able to deliver change and for governments to do as bidden by the people follow others by academic Professor David Betz, who has previously warned crumbling democratic legitimacy in Britain is emerging as a key driver of civil war risk.

On Prime Minister Burnham unilaterally signing agreements with Europe, Mr Farage reflected “our Prime Minister had no mandate to do what he did whatsoever”. While it would be beneficial to improve Britain’s relations with Europe in general, the Brexit leader stated that Burnham had set Britain back on the course to re-joining the European Union, and was being deeply dishonest about doing so.

Because Britain will now have to apply European rules, Burnham is pushing the coujntry towards becoming a “vassal state”, Farage said, in which “the thoughts and views of the British people, the British Parliament, and the British Prime Minister become utterly and totally irrelevant”. He stated: “we have joined part of a political union without any authority or mandate whatsoever”.

The deals partially agreed on Friday are “terrible”, he said, pointing for instance to the claim that they would lead to cheaper food for British consumers, which now appears to have been quite untrue. Farage noted: “The Prime Minister told us bold as brass, cheaper food! … they told us that in 1972, it wasn’t true then… and it isn’t true now”.

The Brexit leader said in London on Tuesday:

… by all means negotiate terms of trade, sit down and try to work out something better than where we are today, but that’s not what he did. What he did last Friday… is he re-joined a chunk of the EU’s Single Market, that is exactly what he did last week, despite a Labour manifesto that said ‘we will not re-join the Single Market’. And despite the so-called Makerfield Test, which was ‘we won’t reopen these old bitter divisions’. Yes, he re-joined a chunk of the Single Market.

Farage emphasised that if Britain was to relapse into divisions over Brexit, rather than looking forward and making the most of being a sovereign state, it should at least put its faith in a party which has a clarity of vision on the problems of entanglement with the European Union. Warning particularly of the dangers of the Conservative Party — which took responsibility for delivering a sort of Brexit after the 2016 referendum, and just about managed to do so despite many of its own Parliamentarians being fiercely against leaving the EU — Mr Farage pointed to the mass migration waves under their rule, as well as the records of their own top team.

Farage said, in something of a denunciation of the leaders of the Conservative Party who, beyond official party leader Kemi Badenoch actually make the major decisions on a day-to-day basis, that: