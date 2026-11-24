Police say an attempt to burglarise the country home of the future King of England took place on Monday night.

The house was unoccupied at the time.

Two arrests have been made.

Two “masked men” are understood to have been arrested on the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, after an alleged burglary of the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine, the future King and Queen of the United Kingdom.

Norfolk Police say they have arrested two men on the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass after officers were alerted to suspicious activity at Anmer Hall around 6pm Monday night.

The two men, about whom no further details have been officially released, are being held in police custody. The force said Anmer Hall was unoccupied at the time of the alleged intrusion.

London broadcaster LBC reports the claim that two “masked men” broke into the house on Monday night. Anmer Hall is the country residence of William, Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George of Wales (13), Princess Charlotte of Wales (11), and Prince Louis of Wales (8).

They live in Windsor during the week but use the Norfolk home for their weekends and holidays. The house, which is a short distance from the King’s private country retreat Sandringham House, was a gift to William and Kate from the late Queen Elizabeth II after they married.

The security alert prompted a major police response, with locals stating they had been stopped and checked by officers in the village of Anmer. Police said a helicopter, drones, and dogs had been deployed, and The Daily Telegraph noted publicly available flight data showed a surveillance plane of the National Police Air Service was also circling the estate on Monday night.