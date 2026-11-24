The late Pope Francis claims to have seen the devil three times and, on one occasion, the fiery “gates of hell,” excerpts from his personal diary published Tuesday reveal.

AFP reports the revelation is contained in The Private Diary of Pope Francis, by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez.

The tome includes passages taken from a journal the former Jorge Bergoglio kept between 1992 and 2024, a document that makes public his worries, regrets, cares, innermost fears, and vivid self-critiques — as well as his enormous humanity and faith.

In one of the most intriguing revelations, Francis writes that while archbishop of Buenos Aires, he saw the devil three different times including “from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass” and once in Rome following a visit to Chile.

“I discovered that the devil had been brazenly lurking around cunningly,” wrote Francis in his journal on January 24, 2021, according to a copy of the English language version of the book published by Penguin Random House and viewed by AFP.

The Argentine-born Roman Catholic leader wrote he recalled three episodes “when I don’t doubt he was physically present”.

“More or less fifteen years ago. I saw him from the car window. I can’t forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes,” he wrote.

During the second episode inside a Carmelite chapel, Francis revealed per AFP: “He was watching me with eyes of fire.”

“I can’t forget that gaze, stronger than the previous. They were like flames of fire.”

The third episode occurred during a meeting in Rome, following a visit to Chile, with the musings chiming with the views and observations of a Pope never afraid of revealing his thoughts and revelations.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything… I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice,” he wrote, adding that “the Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me”.

Francis also revealed, on June 7, 2018, that on the night before, while getting ready to go to sleep, the AFP report details he “saw the entrance to hell”.

“Pagan seduction in full force. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me,” he said, adding he “grabbed the Rosary as a weapon”.

“It’s dangerous to approach the gate of hell because flames can leap out and burn,” he wrote.

Pope Francis was elected pope in 2013 and died aged 88 in April 2025, as Breitbart News reported.

Read the full AFP report here