PlayWay Launches ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ Simulation Game

The PlayWay company has announced a new simulation game called “I Am Jesus Christ,” allowing players to assume the role of Jesus — walking on water, fighting Satan, and healing the blind.

“Become Jesus Christ, the famous man on Earth — in this highly realistic simulation game,” the game’s website proclaims. “Pray like Him for getting superpower, perform famous miracles like Him from Bible like casting demons, healing and feeding people, resurrection and more in ‘I am Jesus Christ.’”

“Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ,” the site says. “It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did.”

“Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?” it continues.

A special trailer for the new game, which is due for release in 2020, simulates players reaching out their hands toward a blind person or a couple fish. The hand begins to glow and emit a golden light and players see the person’s eyes open or the fish miraculously multiplying.

According to IGN Entertainment Inc., an American video game and entertainment media website, the game is intended to “bring a multitude of New Testament stories to life.”

Headquartered in Hornówek, Poland, PlayWay describes “I am Jesus Christ” as a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament of the Bible.

“Get into old times and follow the same path of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago. Game is covering the period from Baptizing of Jesus Christ and to Resurrection,” it states.

“Have you ever wondered to be like Him – one of the most privileged and powerful people in the world?” it asks.

