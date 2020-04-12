A photo of a massive cross was reposted in time for Easter, and is being taken as a beacon of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

A photo of a massive cross carved into a field surrounded by other patches of land, originally posted on Facebook in 2016 by farmer Oobree Martens from Brownsville, Texas, was recently shared online by Fox News.

On Facebook, users expressed their appreciation for the image and praised the farmer for his efforts.

“Thanks to the people who created this beautiful piece of art! The Cross! Thanking our Creator who hung on the cross for our salvation!” one person wrote.

“That is not easy to do. Look how tiny the tractor is and how big the cross is. The pivot at the top is 1/2 mile in diameter. That is pretty remarkable that he could get everything so straight,” another commented.

At a press briefing on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered words of encouragement to residents during the health crisis.

“Though the cost has been high for families and businesses, and each life lost cuts very deeply, we’ve learned in past disasters that from suffering comes perseverance, from perseverance comes character, from character comes hope,” he stated.

“As we head into Easter weekend, I’m filled with hope, knowing the character that Texans have shown in responding to the coronavirus in Texas,” he continued.

In a video posted on Twitter Sunday morning, President Trump assured Americans that the pandemic would not last forever and said before long, everyone would once again be worshiping side by side.

“For Christians all over America, this is Holy Week. We remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so important. But this Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we’ll be separated physically only, from our churches,” he commented.

“But we’re winning the battle, we’re winning the war. We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other. Celebrate, bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter everybody,” he concluded.