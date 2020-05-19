Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias Passes from Cancer at 74

ravi-zacharias-facebook
Ravi Zacharias/Facebook
Joshua Caplan

World-renowned apologist Ravi Zacharias has died Tuesday at the age of 74 after revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Zacharias passed away at his residence in Atlanta following a battle with sarcoma.

Born in Chennai, India, Zacharias embraced Christianity after attempting to commit suicide at the age of 17.

He rose to prominence as a defender of the “intellectual credibility” of Christianity, the ministry said.

The ministry’s mission is “helping the thinker believe and the believer think,” it said in announcing the death of Zacharias.

Zacharias “saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” Michael Ramsden, the ministry’s president, said in a statement.

The AP contributed to this report. 

