‘Good Shepherd’ Jesus Statue Decapitated Inside Florida Church

A statue depicting Jesus Christ has been found decapitated inside a South Florida church, leaving congregants of the house of worship shaken.

Deacon Edivaldo da Saliva of The Good Shepherd Catholic Church in West Kendall told local media that the decapitated statue was discovered Wednesday morning.

Jesus statue found vandalized at a church in Kendall. The Archdiocese of Miami wants it investigated as a hate crime @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/8Xvf0Yhmvk — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) July 16, 2020

Good Shepherd Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Miami had the statue if its namesake vandalized early Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/vhHhmosKef — Ratus Catholicam🇻 (@RatusCatholicam) July 16, 2020

“This morning I found it on the ground, and we presume that it is vandalism,” said da Silva.

“We have seen this happening all over the country,” he added.

Deacon da Silva said the church’s surveillance cameras were not facing where the statue was situated and there are currently no clues as to who the culprit may be.

The Archdiocese of Miami said in a statement to WPLG that the church is likely to push for police to investigate the vandalization as a hate crime.

The desecration is the latest attack on statues of Catholic Church figures.

The Chattanooga Police Department is probing the recent beheading of a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the St. Stephen Catholic Church. As Breitbart News previously reported, two monuments depicting the Virgin Mary were vandalized in Queens, New York City, and Boston, Massachusetts. On Wednesday, a group of Catholics in Boston held a vigil to pray the Rosary at the site of a Virgin Mary statue that had been set on fire.