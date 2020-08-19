Franklin Graham to Hold D.C. Prayer March: ‘Our Only Hope Is in God’

Christian leader Rev. Franklin Graham announced he will hold a Prayer March in Washington, DC, on September 26.

Join me in Washington, DC, for Prayer March 2020 on September 26 at noon as we begin at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the Capitol. We’re going to pray for America, its leaders, and for God to intervene and save this nation. https://t.co/SGwpwOooh7 pic.twitter.com/DOGxmJYThV — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 18, 2020

“I hope thousands of Americans who believe in the power of prayer will join me,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Graham continued, “Our country is in trouble like we haven’t seen before in our lifetime.”

“We have no hope, outside of God,” he said. “We will not make it unless God’s people call on His Name for help.”

Our country is in trouble like we haven’t seen before in our lifetime. We have no hope, outside of God. We will not make it unless God’s people call on His Name for help. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 19, 2020

Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse, an international disaster relief ministry, expressed concern that, each day, Americans hear about more “destruction and violence related to protests and riots.”

He tweeted the story of Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in Portland who dragged a white man from his vehicle Sunday and beat him until he was unconscious.

Last week, the evangelical leader said it “should be a great concern to all Christians” that pro-life leaders are labeling former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris as “the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of our nation.”

“Join me in Washington, DC, for Prayer March 2020 on September 26 at noon,” Graham invited, “as we begin at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the Capitol. We’re going to pray for America, its leaders, and for God to intervene and save this nation.”