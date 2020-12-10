HOA Tells Family to Remove Cross from Lawn’s Christmas Display

A homeowners association (HOA) recently told a family in Raleigh, North Carolina, to remove a cross from their home’s outdoor Christmas display.

“James Faison and his wife have lived in their community for five years. This Christmas, they put up a six-foot cross in their yard,” ABC 13 reported.

However, the HOA later sent them a letter saying it was not considered a Christmas decoration, but was for Easter or Passover.

“Failure to cure the violation prior to the next inspection may result in the scheduling of a due process hearing and the potential assessment of fines of up to $100 per day, per violation,” the letter read.

In a Facebook post on December 3, Faison wrote, “So the Cross is not representative of CHRISTmas, but a snowman is? We don’t celebrate CHRISTmas because of Santa or a snowman”:

Look whose Christmas decorations are in violation of the HOA!! So the Cross is not representative of CHRISTmas, but a… Posted by James Faison on Thursday, December 3, 2020

When his family questioned the violation, the HOA asked for scripture references that connected the cross to Christmas:

The Board believes that the Bible is very clear on the distinction between these two major events in Christ’s life on earth. The cross is appropriate for display during the Easter season, but not as a decoration during the Christmas season. Unless biblical references can be provided noting the cross as a symbol of the Christmas season for the board to reconsider, the cross is not considered to be a Christmas decoration.

Faison later provided the Bible verses, writing, “Look at this response!!! What about Luke 2:11, Isaiah 9:6-7, John 18:37, Philippians 2:5-8” on social media:

Look at this response!!! What about Luke 2:11, Isaiah 9:6-7, John 18:37, Philippians… Posted by James Faison on Thursday, December 3, 2020

When ABC 13 contacted the HOA about the issue, the organization said the cross was allowed to remain, but the case was under review.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Faison wrote, “It was nobody but God!!! The Cross in CHRISTmas wins”:

It was nobody but God!!! The Cross in CHRISTmas wins!!! Posted by James Faison on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Facebook users expressed their joy at the news and praised Faison for not backing down.

“Thank you so much for standing up for Christ. You are a blessing and a great example of a Christian. God bless you and your family,” one person commented.

“Amen stand for the truth and in what you believe,” another said.