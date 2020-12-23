Pope Francis’ Instagram Account Appears to ‘Like’ Second Racy Model Pic

Pope Francis’ Instagram account is accused of liking a racy photo by an X-rated model for the second time.

“Hey thats me,” tweeted Margot Foxx on Tuesday as she shared a screenshot appearing to show the official papal account among more than 2,500 likes on a photo of her in a revealing black bodysuit.

“The pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven,” Foxx added in a separate tweet.

the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌 — Margot (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020

The “like” comes weeks after the pontiff’s official account “liked” an image of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, 27, standing by a school locker dressed in a white crop-top and a dress barely reaching her behind.

The Vatican launched an internal investigation into the first “like,” and asked Instagram for help in investigating the source of the “like.”

“We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations,” a Vatican spokesperson told the Guardian of the probe.

The Guardian noted that the pontiff’s social media accounts are run by a team, meaning whoever was on duty could be the culprit.