WWII Veteran Receives over 350 Cards for 100th Birthday on Christmas

Hundreds of people helped an elderly veteran in Hanahan, South Carolina, celebrate his milestone birthday on Christmas Day.

“Those hundreds didn’t see Mr. Hubert ‘Hue’ Keller, who is a World War II veteran, in person to celebrate his milestone, but they still gave him what he wanted for his birthday,” WPDE reported.

The highlight of Keller’s day is going to his mailbox, so this year the North Charleston Recreation Department and other programs asked the public to make him feel special by sending him cards.

The veteran initially received 331 greeting cards, then 40 more on Christmas Eve.

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t see why I’m so important. Some of these people that wrote those cards will almost bring tears to your eyes. They said some things about me that I didn’t know how good I was,” said Keller.

He spent 18 months in the war before coming home to find his sweetheart. They have been married for 73 years and have four children, who reportedly helped him celebrate his 100th birthday on Christmas.

When asked what his secret to living a long life is, Keller said, “When you’re born on the Lord’s birthday, he looks out for you!”

Several local representatives also recognized the veteran and gave him a state flag.

“He will also be honored in the Statehouse in January,” the WPDE report said.

Facebook users offered their well wishes and shared about their own relatives who served in the military.

“Happy Birthday to you Mr. Keller. Thanks for your service. My dad was a WWII vet also. God bless and have a wonderful birthday and a happy, healthy New Year,” one person commented.

“Happy Birthday! Thank you for your service! My Grandfather served in France in WWI,” another wrote.

Keller said the biggest lesson he has learned over the years is to trust the person who was good to him throughout his life.

“Well I think everybody ought to trust the Lord because the Lord brought me home,” he concluded.