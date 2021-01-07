American Catholic Bishops Condemn Violence at U.S. Capitol

The head of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) has condemned the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, while urging a “peaceful transition of power.”

In a statement posted on the USCCB website, Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the Bishops’ Conference, called for a recommitment to the principles of American democracy.

“I join people of good will in condemning the violence today at the United States Capitol,” Archbishop Gomez wrote.

“This is not who we are as Americans,” the archbishop continued. “I am praying for members of Congress and Capitol staff and for the police and all those working to restore order and public safety.”

“The peaceful transition of power is one of the hallmarks of this great nation,” he said. “In this troubling moment, we must recommit ourselves to the values and principles of our democracy and come together as one nation under God.”

“I entrust all of us to the heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Gomez concluded. “May she guide us in the ways of peace, and obtain for us wisdom and the grace of a true patriotism and love of country.”

In its own write-up of the story, Vatican News said that Archbishop Gomez’ statement “came after the chaos that ensued after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat.”

“Protesters battled police in the hallways and delayed the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for hours,” it stated.

