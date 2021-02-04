Mob of Radical Hindu Nationalists Storms Christian Church Service in India

A mob of some 30 Hindu nationalists stormed a Christian church service in southern India this week, beating the pastor and leaving 27 others injured, International Christian Concern (ICC) reported Thursday.

Witnesses said the enraged attackers picked up Bibles and used them to beat the faithful, six of whom required hospitalization, and went on to inflict damage to the church.

Shouting slogans such as “Jai Sri Ram” (Glory to Lord Rama) as they raided the meeting, members of the mob violently beat Pastor Subash, who was presiding over the service, leaving him unable to walk.

“They didn’t say a word as they pushed themselves inside the church hall,” Pastor Subash said. “I was shattered as everyone in the hall were screaming and crying.”

“I collapsed to the ground after several punches,” Pastor Subash said. “They took my mobile phone and damaged it completely. I am unable to walk now and my wife and daughter received injuries as they tried to protect me from the mob.”

The assault took place at the Jeevadayaka Prardana Mandira Church in Horahalli village, located in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Although the attack was reported to local police, complete with the names of four of the assailants, no arrests have yet been made.

In its World Watch List 2021, Open Doors placed India at no. 10 of the 50 countries most hostile to Christians.

“Hindu extremists believe that all Indians should be Hindus, and that the country should be rid of Christianity and Islam,” the report stated. “To achieve this goal, they use extensive violence, particularly targeting Christians from a Hindu background.”

“In their villages, Christians are accused of following a ‘foreign faith’ and often physically attacked,” it declared.

