Franklin Graham on National Day of Prayer: ‘Father, Turn this Nation’s Heart Back to You’

Christian evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham called the nation to prayer Thursday on the annual National Day of Prayer.

In a Facebook video post Thursday, Graham said, “I believe prayer is so important,” particularly at this time in our nation’s history.

“[O]f course, our country is in trouble, has been in trouble,” he said. “We are in a downward spiral, morally, spiritually, and the only hope for our country is, Christians pray, and for God to intervene. I don’t see any other hope, outside of Almighty God is intervening.”

Graham urged all Americans to participate in the National Day of Prayer, and invited all to pray along with him:

And let’s just pray … Heavenly Father, we just pray for our country. And Father, we pray for the politicians, our elected leaders … Father, we pray that each one would put their faith and trust in your son, Jesus Christ, and call his name, and turn from their sins. And Father, we pray for our president, we pray for all of our elected leaders today, that you would just get a hold of their hearts …

“And Father we pray that you would turn this nation’s heart back to you … Amen,” he concluded.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force states it “represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.”