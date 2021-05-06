National Day of Prayer: Joe Biden Mentions ‘Racial Justice,’ ‘Climate Change,’ Not ‘God’

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation for Thursday’s celebration of the National Day of Prayer in which he failed to mention “God,” but said the day is one in which “Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer” as they confront “racial justice” and “the existential threat of climate change.”

Biden said:

As we continue to confront the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change — Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead.

The president quoted the words of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis:

As the late Congressman John Lewis once said, “Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet.”

Biden said, continuing his theme of social justice:

Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance. Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.

The president also stated:

The First Amendment to our Constitution protects the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray. These freedoms have helped us to create and sustain a Nation of remarkable religious vitality and diversity across the generations.

🚨🚨🚨Biden admin signals they support coercing doctors into performing abortions, gender transition surgeries — even if doctors object. https://t.co/4tZBbqYll8 — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) March 2, 2021

However, as faith groups have observed, the Biden-Harris administration supports American taxpayer funding of abortions, both domestically and abroad, as well as forcing doctors to perform abortions and gender transition surgeries, even above their objections.

A rising group of right-wing U.S. Catholic bishops is colliding with a very Catholic president who supports abortion rights. https://t.co/A351JzqRjB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 28, 2021

Biden’s supporters continue to refer to him as a “devout Catholic” and even “very Catholic,” yet he supports policies that are in opposition to the most sacred teachings of the Catholic Church.

The president continues to say he is focused on unity:

On this National Day of Prayer, we unite with purpose and resolve, and recommit ourselves to the core freedoms that helped define and guide our Nation from its earliest days. We celebrate our incredible good fortune that, as Americans, we can exercise our convictions freely — no matter our faith or beliefs. Let us find in our prayers, however they are delivered, the determination to overcome adversity, rise above our differences, and come together as one Nation to meet this moment in history.

CatholicVote, however, recently said Biden has taken a “partisan wrecking ball” to the issues that are most important to Americans of faith, a view widely shared by others.