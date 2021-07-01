Rabbi Stabbed in Broad Daylight Outside Boston-Area Synagogue

An Orthodox rabbi was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight outside of a Boston-area synagogue on Thursday, according to reports.

Chabbad.org reports:

Shlomo Noginski was repeatedly stabbed today outside of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School in Brighton, Mass. Noginski serves as a rabbi and teacher at Shaloh House, a Chabad institution serving the Boston-area’s Russian Jewish community, and their summer day camp was in session. […] Noginski was sitting on the front steps of the Shaloh House on his cell phone. The suspect approached him, drew a gun and asked Noginski to take him to his car. When the suspect attempted to force Noginski into the car, the rabbi tried running across the street to a small park called Brighton Common, where the suspect stabbed Noginski multiple times in the arm. As the rabbi tried to fend off the attacker he raised a commotion, finally causing the suspect to flee.

Noginski is currently receiving medical treatment at Boston Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The suspected attacker was armed with a gun and a knife. He was immediately taken into custody by police.

WBZ reporter Paula Ebben shared a photo of the scene to social media:

Source: Rabbi is stabbed by suspect who is under arrest in Brighton tonight…source says rabbi is “doing good”.. stabbing captured on camera #7news pic.twitter.com/1q4SOl1tI2 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 1, 2021

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers,” Shaloh House director Rabbi Don Rodkin said in a statement. “We are heartened by the outpouring of concern and compassion we have received in just the last hours since the incident.”

Law enforcement have launched an investigation into the attacker’s motive.