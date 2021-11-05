A Wisconsin teacher with stage four cancer received a touching surprise when her students showed up at the hospital to sing her worship songs.

Carol Mack teaches first and second grade at Christ Lutheran School in Big Bend, Wisconsin, and has been a fixture at the school for 45 years, according to a Facebook post from Aurora Health Care. She continued to teach while battling cancer this year.

Unfortunately, Mack’s cancer has progressed to stage four, and she will need hospice care going forward, prohibiting her from rejoining her students in the classroom, according to CBS 58.

“Before moving to hospice, one of her fellow teachers and friends wanted Carol to be able to reunite with her students once again,” Aurora Health Care’s post states. “With the help of Aurora St. Luke’s, Carol’s care team and the school, this was made possible.”

Twenty-six students in grades one through four showed up outside of Aurora St. Luke’s to greet their beloved teacher on November 3, Aurora Health Care stated. Some of the students’ parents, who were in attendance, were also taught by Mack.

The children sang worship songs to their teacher, including “Jesus Loves Me,” according to a video of the touching scene published by WISN.

“It was overwhelming and very special. I hope people see how much these kids and their teacher loved each other and how our school community came together,” Mack said, according to Aurora Health Care.

Registered Nurse Luiza Campols, a member of Mack’s care team at Aurora St. Lukes, said the moment was “beautiful” and “touching,” according to CBS 58.

“When I saw her and the kids singing, it was the most rewarding thing. We were very lucky to be a part of that. It was the most beautiful, touching thing,” said Campols.

Another member of Mack’s team, Occupational Therapist Nicole Bartnik was touched by the emotional meeting.

“She didn’t have children of her own but has more kids than she could ever count. To see so much love coming back to somebody that is so selfless and deserving, it is a true blessing,” said Bartnik, according to CBS 58.