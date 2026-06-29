Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells L.A. Synagogue: The Black Church Is ‘Homophobic,’ and Transphobia Is ‘Violence Against Divinity’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the IKAR synagogue in Los Angeles and used the opportunity to deliver a host of observations excoriating those who, in his opinion, exercise homophobia and transphobia.

Warnock, a Baptist pastor, joined Rabbi Sharon Brous in a public exchange after his initial sermon, but not before he espoused his condemnation for those that oppose his views, saying “transphobia” is “violence not only against humanity but against divinity. It is an offense to the glory of God.”

Warnock later confessed he had to chasten some of those within his own church and community for their views because, “that church is as homophobic as anybody.”

You can find a full coverage and transcript of his talk here.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Warnock is a self-described “pro-LGBTQ+ pastor,” and one of the Democrats’ loudest voices when it comes to promoting the transgender agenda.

“I’m a pro-LGBTQ+ pastor who understands that no one is free until we are all free,” Warnock tweeted during his 2020 campaign against former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

That same year, Warnock claimed that “embracing fully members of the LGBTQ+ community,” is part of his journey “to try to be a better leader and a better person.”

Warnock also claimed his Christian faith drives him to be an outspoken proponent of transgender rights.

Warnock is endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.