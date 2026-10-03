Pope Leo XIV defended the importance of “human art” versus art created by artificial intelligence (AI), and called for the church to “renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions.”

In a post on X, Leo noted that “algorithms lack the spark of humanity.” The Pope also noted that “there is an ontological difference” between what is art “and what a machine can generate.”

“In this era of artificial intelligence, it is becoming urgent to distinguish human art from what machines produce,” the Pope said. “There is an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate through statistical calculation based on millions of images created by others.”

“Algorithms lack the spark of humanity,” the Pope continued. “For this reason, the Church wishes to renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions to safeguard our humanity.”

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported in May that the Pope has called for regulation over AI. In the Pope’s “first major encyclical,” he “denounced the ‘culture of power’ driving the AI race.”

Leo also “warned with AI, humanity risks building a ‘Tower of Babel.'”:

Drawing on a biblical narrative, the pope warned with AI, humanity risks building a “Tower of Babel,” which was an attempt for people to “make a name” for themselves with a single power and one language. The pope says the story is a warning against a plan that “dominates and ultimately dehumanizes,” insisting instead that diverse opinions and groups should contribute to AI’s development, a continuation of his previous efforts to highlight AI and its future role in contemporary society.

The Pope has also spoken about how the “possible threats to humanity” from AI “are not ‘fake news’ and should be taken seriously.”