Over 700 Students Decide to Follow Jesus During North Carolina University Event: ‘God Was So Present’

Over 700 young people decided to follow Jesus Christ Tuesday at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

The Unite US ministry told CBN that about 100 students were baptized after its event at the Holmes Convocation Center, the news coming as the ministry’s leaders have been reaching out to young people on campuses across the nation to tell them about God and share the gospel of Jesus.

“Since the first Unite outreach was held at Auburn on September 12, 2023, it has become a nationwide revival movement with more than two dozen college campuses reached and more than 100,000 students experiencing God in a powerful way,” the report noted.

In a Facebook post advertising the event on Monday, Unite US said, “We are so expectant for what God is going to do in Boone tomorrow night! Students from across campus and the surrounding communities are coming together for one purpose: to lift up the name of Jesus! We believe this is going to be such a special night, and we want YOU to be part of it!!”

The ministry told the young people to invite their friends and roommates to the free event featuring worship and prayer.

The CBN article reported that students who attended shared their excitement online, one of them writing, “God was so present last night. Best night ever!”

The ministry’s website said it is a movement of college students who want to lift up the name of Jesus Christ.

In May 2025, reports said young people across the United States and in other western countries were leading a Christian comeback, per Breitbart News.

“Over the past few years, thousands of people have been flocking to Christian revival and baptism events across the nation,” the outlet said.

After Christian conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered in September 2025, his organization said church attendance and Bible sales surged, Breitbart News reported.