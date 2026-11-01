A public schools administrator in Maine wants dogs kept out of classrooms, citing Islamic traditions that consider canines unclean, despite the therapeutic and teaching value his critics say the animals can provide.

Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed, Portland Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for student, family and community partnerships, raised Islamic religious concerns during an Oct. 14 policy committee meeting, following a teacher’s request to foster puppies in her elementary classroom, the New England Signal was first to report.

The teacher wanted to give her students the opportunity to interact with the animals during reading and play time, presumably to learn nurturing skills that interaction with dogs can provide.

The Somalian-born administrator told the meeting that some Islamic traditions consider dog saliva impure and that he had consulted local Muslim religious leaders who opposed keeping dogs as classroom pets, according to news reports.

Ahmed also said students, presumably Muslim ones, should not be required to “interact” or be in “close proximity” with dogs.

Meanwhile, in a report by Fox News Digital Saturday, Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich told the outlet, “Dogs have been enriching the lives of school children across America since its founding.”

“Man’s best friend” not only is integral part of American culture as a companion for individuals and families, dogs play a crucial role in the military, law enforcement and therapeutic practices, including performing tasks with their acute sense of smell that can range from finding bombs and drugs to detecting cancer.

Ahmed said Muslim community members are not opposed to animals, saying, “in Islamic tradition, there is always the love for animals and living things and compassion for animals.”

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However, he had a caveat.

As Ahmed put it, “So, with that being said, there are some ritual kind of a purity in that Islamic traditions …the dog saliva is considered impure. And also some people had some experiences with dogs, which were negative actually in the past.”

Descovich called Ahmed’s proposal “silly.”

The policy committee has reportedly yet to vote on any changes in the pet policy.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.