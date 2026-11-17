Pope Leo XIV joked that he could feel the affection of the Peruvian people “in the eye” after getting hit with a flying rosary.

The Catholic leader completed a visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru on Monday.

Pope Leo was born in America but spent decades ministering in Peru. Millions attended events in the country to welcome the pope “home” and celebrated him with traditional food and dance.

Pope Leo XIV joked that he carried the affection of the Peruvian people in his eye on Monday following an incident in which a member of the crowd in the South American country threw a rosary at him, hitting him in the face.

The earthly head of the Catholic Church was on a flight home from Lima, Peru, on Monday, concluding an extensive voyage to South America that also included stops in Uruguay and Argentina. Prior to being elected pope, the former Bishop Robert Provost spent decades serving in Chiclayo, northern Peru, making the visit a homecoming of sorts for the first American-born pontiff. Millions of people attended events in Chiclayo, Cusco, Lima, and other parts of Peru with the pope, including Masses and community events. The pope appeared visibly moved by the enthusiastic reception he received in his adopted home country.

In Lima shortly before his departure on Monday, Pope Leo greeted throngs of believers from his “popemobile” and was caught by surprise by a flying rosary, which appeared to hit him on the face. The pope and his security team had fielded projectiles throughout the visit, as many believers seek to gift the pope religious items or have him bless them, but this final rosary evaded the guards.

Asked about the incident on his flight back, Pope Leo expressed gratitude for the enthusiasm behind the moment.

“The affection of the Peruvian people, including that of the person who, with great faith, simply wanted to give me a rosary, is something carried in the heart… perhaps in the eye as well,” he joked.

“These are things that leave a mark on a person’s life. They show that there really is enthusiasm here, that there is deep faith and a desire to receive the Lord’s blessing through a servant, through the Pope,” he continued. “That closeness is itself a message that goes both ways. It means being able to share our faith with joy and to give a blessing.”

“It’s a little like the woman in the Gospel who only wanted to touch Christ’s cloak to receive his blessing. I was passing by in the car and people wanted to touch the Pope’s window. They were trying to get past the National Police cordons because they wanted to live, feel, and experience that faith,” the pope explained.

Speaking about the trip generally, Pope Leo celebrated it as an opportunity for humanity to come together outside of the confines of political or social conflict — and to question the divisiveness now common in modern society.

“I think we’re all realizing how much we’ve allowed ourselves to be swept along by algorithms and by polarization that hasn’t happened by chance,” Pope Leo said. “In many situations, it’s been deliberately stirred up.”

“I personally believe very strongly that the message of Jesus Christ — with great respect for those who aren’t Christian and choose another path — invites us to build bridges and seek reconciliation,” he continued. “In this way we can rediscover aspects of our humanity that go much deeper than the things that divide us and give rise to hatred and polarization.”

The pope also addressed he dual identified as an American growing up in Chicago and an adopted Peruvian, and how this affected his transparency with his recent lung cancer diagnosis and surgery.

“In many ways, I’m a gringo,” he said jokingly. “Before the conclave, there was an article in one of the newspapers saying that Prevost was ‘the least American of the Americans.’ I think that, among other things, when I say something, I say it plainly and directly. I tell it like it is. Talking about my health, or even saying, ‘Well, I’m going through this,’ wouldn’t be typical in many countries and cultures. It’s a little more common in the United States.”

Pope Leo went on to say that his faith was “transformed” in Peru and enhanced his approach to his religion, deeply influencing his approach to Catholicism.

The three countries that welcomed Pope Leo this past week celebrated his presence with a variety of cultural displays, from a traditional asado barbecue in Uruguay to the traditional marinera dance in Peru. His stops in Cusco, the former capital of the Incan empire, and Pucallpa, deep in the Amazon Rainforest, showcased the indigenous cultures of the country.

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