Abortionist: ‘God Performs Way More Abortions than I Do’

In the midst of an ongoing Twitter war, an American abortionist said that God performs “way more” abortions than she does, suggesting that miscarriages are God’s abortions.

Responding to a Twitter comment last week wondering aloud of what “God thinks” of her profession, Utah abortionist Leah Torres said, “God performs way more abortions than I do, so there’s that.”

Everyone seems to assert they know what god thinks, so have at it. God performs way more abortions than I do, so there’s that. https://t.co/mdTPnob8E5 — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) December 29, 2018

Attributing every natural death to God’s direct intervention could seem a bit much, and numerous social media users took issue with Dr. Torres’ logic. It would seem to suggest — some argued — that anyone who kills another human being at any time is doing no more than God does when people die of cancer or heart failure.

Dr. Torres is vocal in her defense of abortion as healthcare, even when it is used as birth control, and feels no need to apologize for what she does.

“Abortion is used as birth prevention. I feel fine about that,” she tweeted last week.

Last March, however, Torres got particularly detailed in her description of the abortion procedure, describing how she cuts babies’ vocal cords so they have no chance to scream.

“I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx,” she wrote. The tweet has since been deleted, presumably by its author.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, abortion was the number one cause of death worldwide in 2018, with more than 41 million children killed before birth in the course of the year.

As of December 31, 41.9 million infants had died at the hands of abortionists, whereas 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, and 1.7 million from HIV/AIDS.

