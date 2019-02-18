African Cardinal: Abortion Is ‘THE Hate Crime of Our Era’

Political correctness is the only thing holding society back from declaring abortion THE hate crime of our era, according to the formidable archbishop of Durban, South Africa.

“Is there any good reason, other than political correctness, why abortion is not defined as & declared immoral & illegal, as THE hate crime of our era?” tweeted Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier early Monday morning.

The cardinal was responding to Live Action, a pro-life group, which was tweeting about abortion and racism in reference to Black History Month.

“There is no group that kills more black Americans than Planned Parenthood,” Live Action noted. “Abortion is the most lethal form of racism.”

Live Action was started in 2003, by pro-life activist Lila Rose, who was just 15 years old at the time. Lila began undercover investigations in 2006, while studying at UCLA at the age of 18.

Abortion accounts for a disturbing 61 percent of deaths of African Americans, according to researchers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

A 2018 report analyzed research using data from the latest year for which all the pertinent information is available (2009) and found that induced abortion was responsible for 1.152 million deaths, making it the number one cause of death in the U.S. at nearly twice the number of deaths from heart disease (599,413) and cancer (567,628).

While abortion accounted for nearly a third of all U.S. deaths in 2009 (32.1 percent), more troubling still, it made up 61.1 percent of African American deaths, according to the study published in the Open Journal of Preventive Medicine (June 2016).

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), between 2007 and 2010, more than 35 percent of the deaths by abortion in the United States happened to black babies, despite the fact that blacks represent only 12.8 percent of the population.

Whatever the intent of abortion practitioners, by functional standards, abortion is a racist institution in the United States, with black children aborted at nearly four times the rate of white children.

Among white women, there are 138 abortions for every 1000 live births; among blacks, there are 501 abortions for every 1000 births. This means that blacks are aborted at 3.6 times the rate of whites.

This is not the first time Cardinal Napier has denounced America’s abortion-on-demand and its devastating effects on the black community.

In 2016, the South African cardinal called for an apology for the massive human deaths at the hands of the U.S. abortion industry and in particular the disproportionate number of black babies that have been aborted, which he referred to as “genocide.”

Quoting figures from Planned Parenthood’s own Guttmacher Institute, Napier noted that since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision more than 57 million babies had been legally aborted in the United States.

“Isn’t this something we should be apologizing for?” Napier asked.

The cardinal went on to lament that some 31 percent of those 57 million babies have been black, and again asked whether such an egregious offense against blacks is not worth an apology.

Napier then upped the ante still further, stating that such a figure “starts looking like a genocide when one factors in that Black women make up only 13% of total number of women in USA.”

