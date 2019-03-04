Deceased Firefighter Given Final Escort to Donate Organs

South Metro Fire Rescue’s Cody Mooney was escorted by friends, family, hospital staff, and fellow firefighters to save lives “even after his last breath.”

The 31-year-old Colorado resident finally succumbed in a hard-fought battle against an aggressive brain tumor on Saturday night. “At the young age of only 31 years old, Cody was taken from this world too soon,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted. “Firefighter Mooney leaves behind a beautiful family including his wife (who is expecting their fifth child in just a few weeks), as well as their other four children.”

(1) Saving lives even after his last breath, Firefighter Cody Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters and hospital staff @LittletonHosp tonight while being escorted to donate organs after losing his courages fight against an aggressive brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/vyf53wAWOF — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 3, 2019

“The amount of people we’ve seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was,” friend and fellow first responder Sam Phelps told CBS Denver. “He was the sole provider for his family.” Mooney’s father said that his son “made us all better people by what he did, and how he lived. He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him.”

Mooney is survived by his wife and four young children. His family is currently collecting donations to deal with the tragic loss and its accompanying financial burdens. “He would do this for anybody else. He would be there if you needed it. He gave his heart, he always gave his heart,” his father said.