Police: Dad Dies After Saving Daughter from Dog Attack

An Iowa father died a hero this weekend after he saved his five-year-old daughter from a canine who mauled three people inside a home, police said.

Witnesses told deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office about a dog attacking several people on Friday morning.

Once officials got to the home, they noticed a “large dog” mauling Robert Joseph Quick, 33, while he lay on his back in his home’s front yard, KFOR reported.

“Mr. Quick had defended his daughter and undoubtedly saved her life by his actions,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies say the dog was so “aggressive” they had to shoot the animal to prevent further damage. Quick told authorities to make sure his daughter received medical attention before he did because the dog bit her in the face.

Quick was taken to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, authorities said.

“He enjoyed working on and collecting cars, camping, music, fishing, mushrooming and spending time on the river,” according to an online obituary. “Joe especially loved his children.”

Someone started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page raised more than $16,000.

Authorities are still investigating the case.