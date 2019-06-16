Homeless Dad Gets Makeover for Father’s Day

A Texas homeless man received a special makeover from a local hairstylist in time for Father’s Day.

Larry Green, 60, of Dallas, who has been homeless for the past 20 years of his life, had a hairstylist cut off his overgrown hair and kept him off the streets for Father’s Day, CBS DFW reported.

The stylist said that although she is not related to Green, she knew he was a father to four children, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and wanted to make sure he was appreciated.

“We just want to make him feel good and show him just because he is not financially stable right now that he can still get appreciated,” stylist “Mrs. Hot Hands” said.

Although it was a simple haircut, Green said it made his day.

“I know she’s made me look like somebody. I don’t feel as low. I don’t feel like I’m nobody,” he said.

Green’s makeover package included a new outfit, a stay in a nearby hotel, and dinner out with friends.

“It’s a blessing. I can see the real me,” he said.