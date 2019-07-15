Almost 13,000 Pounds of Beef and Chicken Products Recalled for Mislabeling

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Sunday a mass recall of mislabeled meats.

Thousands of pounds of diced chicken and beef distributed by Fieldsource Food Systems contained unlabeled wheat. Both the beef and chicken have an establishment number of “45141” on the USDA mark of inspection and were produced from June 9 through July 10, 2019.

Thus far, FSIS said, there have been no reported reactions. And while this is a “Class II” recall, only posing a “remote possibility of adverse health consequences,” it remains concerned by the potential for the affected products to remain stored in refrigerators and deli counters of grocery stores, unaware.

“Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Joe Bonefide, V.P. of Sales, at (714) 529-3663,” FSIS said in the statement, adding that consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual assistant.