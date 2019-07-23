WATCH: Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Pooping in Woman’s Garden

An Amazon delivery driver in the United Kingdom was recently caught on video defecating in a woman’s garden.

Rebekah Eleanor Read, who lives in Wiltshire, posted the footage of the incident on social media with a caption that read “Amazon….what a pile of [poo emoji] it is literally what they deliver to you!!!”

The footage shows a man wearing a yellow safety vest squatting behind a fenced area with his pants down. He appears to clean himself and throw a piece of toilet paper behind him, then pulls his pants up and climbs the fence.

“Did you see that?,” a voice behind the camera asks. “Yeah, f–king minging [a British term for ‘foul-smelling’], isn’t it?,” another voice replies.

Before she removed the video, Read posted it to Facebook where it was shared over 3,000 times.

“Yes it sounds funny but it really isn’t…he felt the need to hop over our fence and do a poo in our garden and bag up the tissue and throw in the hedge then hops back over the fence and walks off!!” she wrote.

Read continued by saying that the driver was confronted about the incident, but said he did not seem to care.

“Amazon you need to sort this out immediately!!,” Read continued. “Disgraceful behaviour from an employee of yours and for you to just say you’ll sort it…48 hours later it’s still there!! Everyone check your garden for [poo emoji].”

A spokesperson for Amazon was alerted to the incident and said the company is taking the complaint seriously.

“We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers. We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience and offer our support.”

A similar incident occurred in Sacramento, California in 2017 when a contracted Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera defecating at the end of a homeowner’s driveway.

“Amazon.com why is your driver squatting in-front of my house? Let me give you a hint … he/she is not tying their shoes. I have it on video!” homeowner Nemy Bautista wrote to the company.

He said an Amazon supervisor came to his house and scooped up the mess with a plastic bag, then dumped it in his trash can and left.

“He ended up scooping it up with a plastic bag, but didn’t want to take it with him (it smelled really bad),” Bautista wrote later in a Facebook post.