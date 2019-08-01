107-Year-Old Woman Shares Her Secret to Long Life

Louise Signore turned 107 on Wednesday, and she had some very specific insights into how she managed to thrive for more than a century.

Signore started by talking about staying active: “If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day,” Signore told WCBS. But that was not the key to getting to 107 in the first place.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married,” she said. “I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married.’” Then again, her sister is following close to her heels at 102, so genetics may contribute more than matrimony. Splitting the difference is the current record holder: Atelia Murphy turned 114 in early July. She was married for around half that — until 1953.

Signore had another surprising tip, one that has very little to do with husbands — or lack thereof: “Italian food. Italian food is very good for you,” Louise said. “I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake.” A clear strategy has emerged: Maybe just replace your husband with lasagna.