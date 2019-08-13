NYPD Cop Allegedly Commits Suicide, Eighth This Year

An off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) officer reportedly killed himself in Yonkers, New York, early Tuesday morning.

Police officials told reporters that the 35-year-old who was assigned to the 50th Precinct died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Reports indicated that a note was also found at the scene.

The New York Post said the officer is now the eighth NYPD policeman to die by suicide this year, and the sixth since June. Reports also noted that the officer’s fiancée was inside the home when he took his own life.

NYPD News tweeted about the tragedy on Tuesday, reminding officers that help is always available should they need it.

The NYPD suffered another tragedy today with the loss of another officer to suicide. To those who may be facing struggles – Help is always available, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/Va0v3aNkl5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 13, 2019

Last month, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan told officers that if they experienced suicidal thoughts they should seek out mental health counseling. Monahan also said officers who sought help need not be afraid of losing their jobs.

On July 27, police said they found an officer who died of an apparent suicide on Staten Island, marking the fifth officer to die this year.

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted about the tragic event and asked the public to pray for those who knew the officer.

“Once again terrible news. Tonight the NYPD lost a sergeant to suicide. We ask that everyone pray for his family, friends and Co-workers. The NYPD continues to go through a difficult time. We know you won’t call the Dept if you need help please call the SBA please!” the tweet read.

The NYPD website offers resources to its officers if they need to speak to someone about feeling hopeless or overwhelmed. “Seeking out help is never a sign of weakness — it’s a sign of great strength,” the website stated. “If you are having a problem of any kind, please contact the services offered inside and outside the department — because you never have to shoulder your burden alone.”

“Your job requires that you spend your day helping others. But before you can take care of anyone else, you must first take care of yourself,” the website concluded.